NewsWatch: Next coronavirus aid package expected to become reality ‘in June at the earliest,’ as House passes its bill

As the Democratic-run House approves its $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill late Friday, analysts are saying it’s likely that President Donald Trump will end up signing a new aid package into law next month or later after negotiations.
