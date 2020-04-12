NewsWatch: OPEC and its allies strike historic agreement to cut nearly 10 million barrels a day

Saudi Arabia, Russia and the U.S. agree to lead a multinational coalition in major oil-production cuts after a month-long Saudi-Russian feud and a drop in demand due to the coronavirus crisis devastated oil prices.
