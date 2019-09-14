Saudi Arabia is shutting down about half of its oil output after apparently coordinated drone strikes hit Saudi production facilities, people familiar with the matter said, in what Yemen’s Houthi rebels described as one of their largest-ever attacks inside the kingdom.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- In One Chart: These are the states getting hit the hardest by trade-war tariffs - September 14, 2019
- Economic Preview: Things are looking up for the economy, but you can’t get too cozy in the Trump era - September 14, 2019
- NewsWatch: Saudi Arabia shuts down about half its oil output after drone strikes spark fires - September 14, 2019