Supporters of the crypto industry in the U.S. Senate filed an amendment to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which would impose new tax-reporting rules on crypto brokers, to make clear that miners and providers of crypto services would not fall under the bill’s requirements.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Senators move to exempt bitcoin, crypto miners from proposed U.S. tax rules - August 4, 2021
- : The U.S. again ranks last in health care compared with other high-income countries: report - August 4, 2021
- Earnings Results: Ping Identity stock surges 20% after results top Street estimates - August 4, 2021