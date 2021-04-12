Coinbase may be a good company, but COIN, valued at $100 billion, is not a good stock.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Should you buy Coinbase? The valuation is ridiculous, based on this math - April 12, 2021
- Market Snapshot: Dow, S&P 500 snap 3-session win streak as investors focus on earnings week, banks and risk taking - April 12, 2021
- Personal Finance Daily: It’s time to initiate a money challenge you’ve been avoiding. Join us for week 2 of our money challenge! - April 12, 2021