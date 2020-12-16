Billionaire investor Warren Buffett urges Congress to approve aid to small businesses that have “become collateral damage” in the necessary fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Small businesses have become ‘collateral damage,’ says Warren Buffett — he urges Congress to renew PPP program - December 16, 2020
- : Google could face additional antitrust charges as soon as this week: report - December 16, 2020
- : How a weaker dollar could help fuel a commodities boom in 2021 - December 16, 2020