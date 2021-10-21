NewsWatch: Snap stock plummets as it blames Apple for sales miss, Facebook and Google also drop

Snap Inc. shares were slammed Thursday, initially plunging more than 25% in extended trading, after the social-media company reported middling revenue and blamed Apple Inc. and supply-chain constraints.
