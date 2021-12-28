NewsWatch: S&P 500 aims for fresh record close Tuesday

U.S. stock benchmarks trade mixed but are mostly edging higher Tuesday morning, with the S&P 500 on track for a record close — its 70th of 2021—as investors look toward 2022 with optimism, despite record COVID-19 cases, aided by the spread of the omicron variant.
