The one certainty about the outlook for companies in a COVID-19 world is that second-quarter earnings will be very bad, the worst in over 10 years.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: S&P 500 earnings set to plunge as the coronavirus batters all sectors — with Wall Street counting on a bounce that may not come - July 11, 2020
- U.S. sees record of 66,000 new COVID-19 infections - July 11, 2020
- The Tell: Why ‘safe haven’ gold and the stock market are now moving the same direction - July 11, 2020