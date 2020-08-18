NewsWatch: S&P 500, Nasdaq score record closes, as stock reclaim perch at all-time highs

Major U.S. stock indexes finished Tuesday mostly in record territory, despite ongoing wrangling in Congress over a further coronavirus aid and concerns about how the economy will fare when an unprecedented raft of fiscal stimulus eventually burns off.
