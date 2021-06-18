U.S. stocks end sharply lower Friday, with the Dow booking its worst week since last October, after comments from a Fed official exacerbated the market volatility that followed the central bank’s updated outlook this week for inflation and the economic recovery from COVID.
- NewsWatch: S&P, Nasdaq fall to snap weekly win streaks on ‘quad witching’ Friday, as investors focus on Bullard’s hawkish comments - June 18, 2021
- : Father’s Day gifts? Holiday spending is expected to reach record highs - June 18, 2021
- Personal Finance Daily: The housing market is so crazy, this $600,000 ‘horror’ is drawing multiple cash offers and one place where businesses are more likely to require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers - June 18, 2021