NewsWatch: Stock-market benchmarks post new records after U.S. seals trade accords with China, Mexico and Canada

U.S. stocks close higher again Thursday, with all three benchmark indexes ending at new records, following the signing of a trade truce between the U.S. and China on Wednesday, Senate approval of a new trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada on Thursday, and healthy economic data and corporate earnings reports .
