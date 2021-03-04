NewsWatch: Stock market crash? No, but rising bond yields are sparking a nerve-racking rotation below the surface

Despite the hashtags, the stock market is far from “crash” territory, as anyone with a working memory of last year’s pandemic-inspired selloff would recall. But a rotation away from the market’s recent leaders does appear to be under way.
