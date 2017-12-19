NewsWatch: Stock market ends lower as House passes tax-cut legislation

U.S. stock-market indexes maintain modest losses on Tuesday as the House of Representatives passes the widely anticipated tax-cut bill, which is headed to the Senate and to President Trump for final signoff this week.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Why 2018 is a make-or-break year for pharma - December 19, 2017
- Earnings Results: Micron shares rally after hours following earnings, outlook beat - December 19, 2017
- Capitol Report: Republican tax bill heading back to House with final passage expected Wednesday - December 19, 2017