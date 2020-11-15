NewsWatch: Stock-market investors are ‘living through 3 transitions’ and short-term volatility may be ‘gut wrenching’

BTIG Researchers say investors face a trifecta of inflection points that could feed off one another in the coming months and is sure to deliver turbulence for investors.
