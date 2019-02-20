Our call of the day, from Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments , says some rather fickle money is backing the stock market gains we’ve seen since Christmas.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Stock market rally lacks ‘deep roots’ warns Standard Life strategist - February 20, 2019
- Airline stocks selloff after Southwest underestimates shutdown’s negative impact - February 20, 2019
- CannTrust shares to start trading on NYSE on Feb. 25 - February 20, 2019