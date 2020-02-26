U.S. stocks open modestly higher as market bulls look for a respite from a selling stampede that’s sent equities sharply lower over the past four days amid rising worries about the spread of COVID-19 outside of China.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Facebook’s evolving status: From apologetic to defiant - February 26, 2020
- NewsWatch: Stocks look to recover from torrid selloff as investors eye coronavirus spread outside China - February 26, 2020
- In One Chart: What’s next for the market? More pain, if 1987 and 2008 are any indication - February 26, 2020