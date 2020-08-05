NewsWatch: Stocks push higher, fresh records in sight, as earnings and service-sector data surprise to the upside

U.S. stocks rise Wednesday as corporate earnings results surprised to the upside and rosy service-sector data outweighed a disappointing jobs report from payroll provider ADP.
