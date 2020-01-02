NewsWatch: Stocks roar to fresh records as new year kicks off

U.S. stock indexes surged at the open on the first trading day of 2020, with bulls looking to build on the best year for the S&P 500 since 2013 as global equities rallied following a move by China’s central bank aimed at stimulating the country’s economy.
