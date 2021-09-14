The cost of living rose in August at the slowest pace in seven months and signaled a big surge in inflation this year may have peaked, but Americans probably aren’t going to get much relief from higher prices anytime soon.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Surge in U.S. consumer prices slows in August, CPI shows. Has inflation peaked? - September 14, 2021
- The Tell: State pensions finish 2021 with 25% gain, beat a key sustainability threshold for first time since financial crisis - September 14, 2021
- U.S. stock-market futures get lift from cooler-than-forecast inflation data - September 14, 2021