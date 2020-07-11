Presidential candidate Joe Biden has advanced environmental policy recommendations that most analysts find more ambitious than his stance in favor of curbing man-made climate change earlier in his campaign.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: The Biden-Sanders climate-change policy pact: 8 key features - July 11, 2020
- Market Extra: China’s stock market just jumped 6%. This is a good thing and Westerners should be glad. No, really. - July 11, 2020
- Economic Preview: Coronavirus spike in the dog days of summer sap economy of momentum - July 11, 2020