The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased more than 22% in 2019 and is already up 2.2% through three weeks of 2020, but it is about to face its biggest test of the young year, and potentially many years.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: The Dow is about to face its stiffest test in years - January 26, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: T-Mobile, Sprint merger could be derailed by California regulators - January 26, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Meeting may set stage for state, federal Google antitrust probes to merge - January 26, 2020