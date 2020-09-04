A popular stock-market valuation measure is nearing the same level it hit just before the final two years of the most powerful bull markets of the 20th century — if it breaks out again, prepare for the building, and the eventual bursting, of another bubble, warns a Wall Street veteran who called the market’s rally off the March low.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: The only path to a sharply higher stock market ‘is a bubble like the late 1920s and 1990s,’ says analyst who called rally off March lows - September 4, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Fed’s Powell says jobs report was ‘a good one,’ signals low interest rates could last for years - September 4, 2020
- Market Extra: What landlords are saying about the CDC’s eviction ban - September 4, 2020