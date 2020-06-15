NewsWatch: The rise of mom-and-pop investors in the stock market will ‘end in tears,’ warns billionaire Cooperman

Billionaire Leon Cooperman on Monday said that the emergence of individual investors eagerly scooping up stocks that have been rocked amid the coronavirus-induced downturn will ultimately “end in tears” for those individual investors.
