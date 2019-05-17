NewsWatch: The stock market punished earnings misses more than it rewarded earnings beats

First-quarter earnings season is virtually in the books. A look back shows stock-market investors were in a mood to punish shares of companies that disappointed on results more than they rewarded companies that exceeded expectations.
