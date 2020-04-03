NewsWatch: The U.S. officially lost 701,000 jobs in March, but in reality millions vanished

The U.S. lost 701,000 jobs in March, the government’s employment official scorecard showed, but the real losses were much greater: At least 10 million jobs and counting as the coronavirus bore down on the economy.
