Wall Street skidded lower on Black Friday as investors reacted to fresh travel bans related to a variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 called B.1.1.529, that has been identified in South Africa.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: The U.S. stock market suffers ugly Black Friday selloff. Here are the biggest losers (and the winners). - November 26, 2021
- Moderna to ‘rapidly advance’ omicron-specific COVID-19 booster candidate - November 26, 2021
- MemeMoney: On a very Black Friday for investors, many Reddit Apes were talking about buying and HODLing - November 26, 2021