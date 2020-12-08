His target: $2,500 within three years. Such a rally in the stock would bring Tesla’s valuation above $2 trillion, joining Apple, at this point, as the only other company in that lofty realm.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: There’s only one company that could get in the way of Tesla shares’ path to $2,500, and it’s not another car maker, says veteran tech investor - December 8, 2020
- Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to overturn Biden win in Pennsylvania - December 8, 2020
- Personal Finance Daily: The perils of transporting millions of COVID-19 vaccines with dry ice across the U.S., and millions of Americans are in ‘survival mode’ - December 8, 2020