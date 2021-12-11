Why Apple, Amazon and other Big Tech heavyweights won’t be the 2020s’ big market winners
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: These 6 overvalued stocks are making the S&P 500 look more pricey than it really is - December 11, 2021
- BookWatch: This surprising investing strategy crushes the stock market without examining a single financial metric - December 11, 2021
- Best New Ideas in Money: This Harvard-designed charitable giving tool puts a new spin on the debate about ‘effective altruism’ - December 11, 2021