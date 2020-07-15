NewsWatch: This ‘anti-bubble’ investment could save your portfolio, says hedge-fund manager who’s returned 47% this year

Diego Parrilla is on the lookout for anti-bubbles. In other words, the manager behind the $450-million Quadriga Igneo hedge fund’s investment process focuses on cheap assets poised to perform when bubbles burst.
