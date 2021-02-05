NewsWatch: U.S. gains just 49,000 jobs in January. Labor market still under acute stress

The U.S. regained a meager 49,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate fell again to 6.3%, but the economy is still struggling to recover after a record coronavirus surge induced more layoffs at the end of last year.
