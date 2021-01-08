The U.S. lost jobs in December for the first time in eight months as the coronvirus bore down on the economy again and forced businesses to resort to more layoffs. The economy shed 140,000 jobs last month.
- NewsWatch: U.S. loses 140,000 jobs in December. First decline in eight months stems from record coronavirus surge - January 8, 2021
- Bed Bath & Beyond enters $150 million share repurchase agreement with JPMorgan - January 8, 2021
- Bionano Genomics prices offering of 29 million shares at discount of $3.05 a share - January 8, 2021