NewsWatch: U.S. stocks edge higher, testing all time highs in final session before Christmas

U.S. stock indexes head for a third straight gain and the S&P 500 index is aiming for trade in record-close territory on Thursday, ahead of the long Christmas holiday weekend, amid optimism that global economies won’t be derailed by the omicron variant of COVID.
