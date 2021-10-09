The labor market recovery may be slowing, but the Federal Reserve probably will — and should — taper ‘excessive liquidity-accommodation in the very near future,’ says BlackRock’s Rick Rieder, CIO of global-fixed income at the investment giant.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Wall Street gets ready for the Federal Reserve to pull trigger on tapering, despite ‘unusual situation’ in U.S. economy - October 9, 2021
- The Moneyist: My daughter, 55, reprimanded me for not giving her $25 and said, ‘You have more money than you know what to do with.’ She is also executor of my will - October 9, 2021
- Market Snapshot: How stock-market investors can make sense of supply-chain chaos - October 9, 2021