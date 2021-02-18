NewsWatch: We were ‘dangerously close’ to collapse of ‘entire system,’ says Interactive Brokers founder ahead of GameStop hearing

Thomas Peterffy, founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., on Wednesday explained the dire situation in which the market stood in late January as individual investors on social-media platforms were banding together to send a handful of heavily shorted stocks dramatically higher.
- Coca-Cola raises relatively high dividend by 2.4% - February 18, 2021
- The Fed: Federal Reserve starts playing catch-up on climate change - February 18, 2021
- Seagate Technology’s stock surges toward a record after double upgrade at BofA - February 18, 2021