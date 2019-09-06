NewsWatch: Weaker job growth in August ‘cements’ a Fed interest-rate cut in two weeks

The weaker than expected job growth in August ‘cements’ a Fed interest-rate cut in two weeks, economists said. The outlook for policy after than is less certain.
