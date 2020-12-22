U.S. lawmakers late Monday approved billions of dollars in new stimulus spending aimed at individuals and businesses struggling through the coronavirus pandemic, in a package whose highlights include direct checks to Americans and a second round of what’s known as the Paycheck Protection Program. Here are some highlights of what Congress has approved.
- NewsWatch: What you need to know about stimulus checks and what’s in the COVID aid package - December 22, 2020
- The Moneyist: I earned $100,000 in 2019, but far less in 2020. Why did I not get a stimulus check? How is that fair? - December 22, 2020
- In One Chart: Bank debt leads corporate bond rally sparked by COVID-19 vaccine rollout - December 22, 2020