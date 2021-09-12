NewsWatch: When the Fed finally steps back, can the U.S. stock and bond markets stand on their own legs?

Expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to follow in the footsteps of the European Central Bank and announce plans to reduce its $120 billion cache of monthly bond purchases.
