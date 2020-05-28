NewsWatch: Why hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman says he dumped Berkshire Hathaway but held on to these winners

Pershing Square Capital Management hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman told investors on a call on Wednesday that he is dumping Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. The stocks he bought more of and is keeping are worth paying attention to.
