U.S. stocks, as measured by the benchmark S&P 500, are holding their own versus European rivals, even though U.S. coronavirus cases are surging again and threatening the economic recovery while European countries appear to largely have the outbreak under control.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Why the S&P 500 doesn’t underperform despite U.S. inability to contain COVID-19 - July 14, 2020
- The Moneyist: I filed a joint tax return with my estranged wife because she is a gambler and her finances are a mess. But I got NO stimulus check — what can I do? - July 14, 2020
- Personal Finance Daily: Wednesday is Tax Day, but there’s still time to save money on your 2019 taxes, and after Kelly Preston’s breast cancer death, a reminder of the disease’s financial toll - July 14, 2020