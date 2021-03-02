Rising bond yields get credit for fueling a rotation away from the U.S. stock market’s pandemic winners toward shares of companies more sensitive to the economic cycle. In reality, there’s a lot more to it, says one market economist.
- NewsWatch: Why the stock market’s big rotation can continue even if bond yields stop rising - March 2, 2021
- : Lyft sees best week for rides since pandemic began, stock rises sharply - March 2, 2021
- : Americans scroll Amazon and Walmart for bargains — yet choose pricey healthcare services and throw away hundreds of dollars - March 2, 2021