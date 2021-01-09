After a riot rocked the Capitol on Wednesday, some investors were left contemplating what it meant for U.S. financial markets as the pre-eminent safe haven in the world.
- Capitol Report: Democrats likely to get Senate control on Jan. 20, though it may take until Jan. 22 - January 9, 2021
- NewsWatch: Why U.S. assets are still a ‘safe haven’ for investors even after riot rocked Capitol - January 9, 2021
- Economic Preview: The bad news keeps coming for the U.S. economy, but it might not be as bad as it looks - January 9, 2021