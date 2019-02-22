NewsWatch: Why Warren Buffett’s annual letter may not be all happy news

Warren Buffett’s annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders will be released Saturday morning and pored over by investors around the world. Here’s what to expect from the warts-and-all missive.
