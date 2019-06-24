The Dow Jones Industrial Average, bolstered by the Fed’s return to its easy-money mind-set, is on pace for its best June since 1938. And, the S&P 500, as of Friday’s intraday high, was up 7.7%, putting the broad-market gauge on track to be the sixth best June ever. What could possibly go wrong?
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Why you should ‘keep your eyes open’ during this June rally - June 24, 2019
- Trump Today: Trump Today: President calls on China to patrol Strait of Hormuz, to sign executive order on health pricing - June 24, 2019
- Trump calls on China to patrol oil choke-point Strait of Hormuz - June 24, 2019