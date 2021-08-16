NewsWatch: Will Taliban takeover of Afghanistan tarnish the U.S. dollar and other assets?

The sudden collapse of Afghanistan is raising questions about the standing of the U.S. in the eyes of its allies and enemies, while investors and analysts debate what it means for the dollar and other assets.
