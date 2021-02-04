Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that her meeting later in the morning with top federal regulators will discuss whether ‘further action’ is needed to address the recent frenzy in so-called “meme stocks.”
- NewsWatch: Yellen says regulators will discuss whether ‘further action’ is needed in recent meme stock frenzy - February 4, 2021
- : A pandemic and now GameStop have turned young people onto investing. These top TikTok accounts offer advice for budding Warren Buffetts - February 4, 2021
- The Conversation: The dark side of the GameStop bubble: Driving stock prices to the moon can hurt America - February 4, 2021