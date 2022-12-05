Dec. 31 is your deadline to make many of the savvy moves that can lower your taxes, like gifting children, offsetting investment losses and grabbing tax credits
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NerdWallet: Delays, cancellations, lost luggage…these are the most and least reliable airlines - December 5, 2022
- NerdWallet: Here’s your holiday survival kit from 5 financial pros - December 5, 2022
- Kelley Blue Book: Why Americans are more annoyed with their car purchases - December 5, 2022