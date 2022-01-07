Here are some tips and facts so you can hit the pavement and keep on running even as you age.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow trades in positive territory as U.S. stock indexes mostly decline after Friday’s jobs report - January 7, 2022
- Next Avenue: Can you run after age 50? These coaches and runners and a physical therapist say you can and should. Here’s how to do it safely. - January 7, 2022
- Gold futures mark worst weekly performance since Thanksgiving week - January 7, 2022