A study suggests that debt owed by people 55 and older can lead to health problems—but it depends partly on what kind of debt it is.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Next Avenue: Is your debt making you ill? How you can restructure or rethink loans to help you sleep at night. - April 4, 2023
- NerdWallet: Americans are stressed trying to pay for vehicle costs, here’s how to plan a monthly budget for a car - April 4, 2023
- : Credit Suisse chairman apologizes as bank holds final shareholder meeting in 167-year history - April 4, 2023