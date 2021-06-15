Isabella Casillas Guzman says she is focusing on the critical need for capital to make it easier for small businesses to launch.
- Next Avenue: ‘It’s such a brave act to jump into small-business ownership’—what the new SBA administrator is doing for older entrepreneurs - June 15, 2021
- : Who benefits from salary transparency? Not everyone, new study suggests - June 15, 2021
- IPO Report: U.S. weekly IPO market braces for 15 deals, and home DNA-test maker 23andMe shares to start trading - June 14, 2021